Weather Forecast for Friday, July 19, 2024

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light west wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east in the evening.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Sunny, with a high near 88. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 85. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92.