Weather Forecast for Friday, July 24, 2026

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 95. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

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Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.