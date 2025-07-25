Weather Forecast for Friday, July 25, 2025

Friday: Widespread haze before 5pm. Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Light south wind becoming south southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

