Weather Forecast for Friday, July 26, 2024

Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2pm and 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 5am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Light southwest wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Sweetwater County Livestock Auction to Close Out Fair Week

Carnival, Animals, Food and More at Wyoming’s Big Show

Rock Springs Film Production Company Wins Three Emmys and $25K Start-Up Award

Weather Forecast for Thursday, July 25, 2024

