Weather Forecast for Friday, July 26, 2024

Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2pm and 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after 5am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Light southwest wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90.