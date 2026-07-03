Weather Forecast for Friday, July 3, 2026

Friday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Independence Day: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

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Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Monday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 91.