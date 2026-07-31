Weather Forecast for Friday, July 31, 2026

Weather Forecast for Friday, July 31, 2026

Friday: Patchy smoke. Sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. North wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

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Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Breezy.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 95.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 96.

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