Weather Forecast for Friday, July 4, 2025

Independence Day: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming southwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 93.

