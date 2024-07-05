Weather Forecast for Friday, July 5, 2024

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west northwest 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90.