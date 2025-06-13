Weather Forecast for Friday, June 13, 2025

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84.