Weather Forecast for Friday, June 13, 2025

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84.