Weather Forecast for Friday, June 14, 2024

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a light west wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Juneteenth: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.