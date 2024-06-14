Weather Forecast for Friday, June 14, 2024

Weather Forecast for Friday, June 14, 2024

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a light west wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Juneteenth: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Related Articles

GRHS All-State, All-Conference Athletes Recognized by School Board

GRHS All-State, All-Conference Athletes Recognized by School Board

Weather Forecast for Thursday, June 13, 2024

Weather Forecast for Thursday, June 13, 2024

College Sells Land to Castle Rock Medical Center

College Sells Land to Castle Rock Medical Center

Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo Committee Issues Statement on Death of Two Horses

Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo Committee Issues Statement on Death of Two Horses