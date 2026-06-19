Weather Forecast for Friday, June 19, 2026

Weather Forecast for Friday, June 19, 2026

Juneteenth: Sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

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Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west northwest 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

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