Weather Forecast for Friday, June 21, 2024

Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 8 to 14 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 52. South southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 91.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 92.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 91.