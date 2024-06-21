Weather Forecast for Friday, June 21, 2024

Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 8 to 14 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 52. South southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

