Weather Forecast for Friday, June 26, 2026

Friday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming southwest 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

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Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Sunday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 68.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 82.