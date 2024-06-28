Weather Forecast for Friday, June 28, 2024

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming north 7 to 12 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85.