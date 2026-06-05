Weather Forecast for Friday, June 5, 2026

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light south southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming southwest 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

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Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.