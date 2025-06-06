Weather Forecast for Friday, June 6, 2025

Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 3pm and 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west northwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.