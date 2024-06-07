Weather Forecast for Friday, June 7, 2024

Friday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms between 3pm and 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. West northwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West northwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind 9 to 11 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Monday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86.