Weather Forecast for Friday, March 1, 2024

Friday: A slight chance of snow showers before 2pm, then scattered rain and snow showers between 2pm and 4pm, then scattered snow showers after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday Night: Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. South southwest wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday: Snow showers likely, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Windy, with a south southwest wind 16 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Saturday Night: Snow showers likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday: Scattered snow showers. Patchy blowing snow after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night: Patchy blowing snow before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Breezy.

Monday: Isolated snow showers before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.