Weather Forecast for Friday, March 13, 2026

Weather Forecast for Friday, March 13, 2026

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Windy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Windy, with a west southwest wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Windy, with a west wind 9 to 19 mph increasing to 24 to 34 mph. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph.

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Saturday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 9pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Windy, with a west wind 28 to 33 mph decreasing to 17 to 22 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a northwest wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Windy.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.

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