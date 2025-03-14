Weather Forecast for Friday, March 14, 2025

Friday: A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of snow after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Monday Night: A chance of rain before 9pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 9pm and midnight, then a chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Blustery.

Wednesday: A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.