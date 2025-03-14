Weather Forecast for Friday, March 14, 2025

Friday: A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of snow after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Monday Night: A chance of rain before 9pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 9pm and midnight, then a chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Blustery.

Wednesday: A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.

Weather Forecast for Thursday, March 13, 2025

Green River Man Faces Multiple Charges of Child Exploitation

Two Nurses Added to the Wyoming Nurses Association Board of Directors

Western Wyoming Community College’s Career and Transfer Fair

