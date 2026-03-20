Weather Forecast for Friday, March 20, 2026

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Light west southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

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Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a light west wind becoming west northwest 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy.