Weather Forecast for Friday, March 21, 2025

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a northwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly between 8pm and 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday: A slight chance of snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain showers between noon and 5pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Windy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 70.