Weather Forecast for Friday, March 27, 2026

Weather Forecast for Friday, March 27, 2026

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. East wind 8 to 11 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

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Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a light south southwest wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Breezy.

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