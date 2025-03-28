Weather Forecast for Friday, March 28, 2025

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the evening.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Light west southwest wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Saturday Night: A chance of rain showers before 8pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8pm and 9pm, then a chance of snow showers after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. West wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Monday: A slight chance of snow showers before 10am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 10am and 11am, then a chance of rain showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: A chance of rain showers before 10pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10pm and 1am, then a chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy.

Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53.