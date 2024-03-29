Weather Forecast for Friday, March 29, 2024

Friday: A chance of snow between 7am and 3pm, then a chance of rain after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: A slight chance of snow before 7pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 7pm and 3am, then a chance of snow after 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 31. East southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Snow likely before 11am, then rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday Night: A chance of rain before midnight, then rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: Rain and snow likely before 10am, then rain. High near 50. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain before 10pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of snow before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 52.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.