Weather Forecast for Friday, March 6, 2026

Friday: A 50 percent chance of snow showers after 2pm. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 19. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Breezy.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Breezy.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Windy.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Windy.

