Weather Forecast for Friday, March 7, 2025

Friday: A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 10am. Patchy blowing snow before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 37. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 16. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 41. Light west wind.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Tuesday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Tuesday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Wednesday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

