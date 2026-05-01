Weather Forecast for Friday, May 1, 2026

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Monday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.