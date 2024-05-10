Weather Forecast for Friday, May 10, 2024

Friday: Isolated showers between 2pm and 3pm, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Bree

