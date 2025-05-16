Weather Forecast for Friday, May 16, 2025

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 9am. High near 57. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain showers before 3am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 10am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.