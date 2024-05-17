Weather Forecast for Friday, May 17, 2024

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with an east southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 21 to 31 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Windy, with a west northwest wind 18 to 28 mph decreasing to 6 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming south 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Windy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Monday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 10am, then a chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: A slight chance of rain showers before 5am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9am, then a slight chance of rain showers. Sunny, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.