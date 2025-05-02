Weather Forecast for Friday, May 2, 2025

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 67. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Thursday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 70.