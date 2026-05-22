Weather Forecast for Friday, May 22, 2026

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Memorial Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 78.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.