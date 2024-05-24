Weather Forecast for Friday, May 24, 2024

Friday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest after midnight.

Saturday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Memorial Day: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80.