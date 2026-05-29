Weather Forecast for Friday, May 29, 2026

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 13 to 21 mph becoming west in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 60. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

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Saturday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80.