Weather Forecast for Friday, May 3, 2024

Friday: A chance of snow showers before 10am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10am and 11am, then a chance of rain showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30. West northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a southeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Windy, with a south southeast wind 16 to 21 mph becoming south 26 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 2am, then a chance of snow showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Windy.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Windy.

Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Windy.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Windy.

Wednesday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy.