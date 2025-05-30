Weather Forecast for Friday, May 30, 2025

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. North northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light south southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Monday: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 75. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.