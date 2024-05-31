Weather Forecast for Friday, May 31, 2024

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a light west wind becoming west northwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a light south wind becoming west southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

