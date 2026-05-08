Weather Forecast for Friday, May 8, 2026

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west northwest 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, then becoming mostly cloudy toward daybreak, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy.