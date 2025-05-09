Weather Forecast for Friday, May 9, 2025

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south after midnight.

Sunday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Breezy.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Scattered rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Wednesday: Scattered rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.