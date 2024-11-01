Weather Forecast for Friday, November 1, 2024

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Calm wind.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers between midnight and 3am, then a chance of snow showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: A chance of snow showers before 2pm, then a chance of rain showers between 2pm and 5pm, then a chance of snow showers after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. West northwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of snow showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Tuesday: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Wednesday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 35.