Weather Forecast for Friday, November 14, 2025

Friday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 63. South southeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Light south southeast wind.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.

Monday Night: A slight chance of rain showers before 11pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow showers, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40.