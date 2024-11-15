Weather Forecast for Friday, November 15, 2024

Friday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south southwest 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. West northwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 16. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 37. West southwest wind around 7 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Tuesday: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 31.