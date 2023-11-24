Weather Forecast for Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday: Snow showers, mainly before 11am. High near 21. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Blustery, with an east wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. South wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 6.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 23.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 5.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 27.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.