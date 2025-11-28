Weather Forecast for Friday, November 28, 2025

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36. West northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

