Weather Forecast for Friday, November 7, 2025

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 48. Light west northwest wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Calm wind.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Veterans Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.