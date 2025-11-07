Weather Forecast for Friday, November 7, 2025

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 48. Light west northwest wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Calm wind.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Veterans Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

