Weather Forecast for Friday, November 8, 2024

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 37. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Light west southwest wind.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 44. West wind 5 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19. South southwest wind around 6 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. South wind around 6 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Veterans Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Monday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers between 11pm and 3am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

