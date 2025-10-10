Weather Forecast for Friday, October 10, 2025

Friday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. South southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. South wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 20 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Columbus Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.