Weather Forecast for Friday, October 10, 2025

Friday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. South southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. South wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 20 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Columbus Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

GRPD Announces Highway Patrol Assistance in Crash Investigation

WYDOT Driver Services Offices to Temporarily Close Next Week

Woman Accused of Murder Ordered to Undergo Mental Evaluation

Fire in North Rock Springs Results in a Total Loss of Home

