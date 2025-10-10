Weather Forecast for Friday, October 10, 2025

Friday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. South southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. South wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 20 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Columbus Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.