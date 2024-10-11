Weather Forecast for Friday, October 11, 2024

Friday: Areas of smoke before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Areas of smoke after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Light and variable wind becoming east around 6 mph in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 74. East northeast wind around 7 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Columbus Day: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

