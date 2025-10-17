Weather Forecast for Friday, October 17, 2025

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 55. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 66. South southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 54.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.